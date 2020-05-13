All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13633 Saddlewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13633 Saddlewood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:10 AM

13633 Saddlewood Drive

13633 Saddlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13633 Saddlewood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Home with a welcoming and spacious layout. Neutral colors throughout. Excellent bedroom sizes and storage. Great sized backyard with plenty of space for entertaining. Please email TAR app and documents to listing agent. Agent will provide application fee instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13633 Saddlewood Drive have any available units?
13633 Saddlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13633 Saddlewood Drive have?
Some of 13633 Saddlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13633 Saddlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13633 Saddlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13633 Saddlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13633 Saddlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13633 Saddlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13633 Saddlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 13633 Saddlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13633 Saddlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13633 Saddlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 13633 Saddlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13633 Saddlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 13633 Saddlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13633 Saddlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13633 Saddlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University