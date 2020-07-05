All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13624 Kaplan Court

13624 Kaplan Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13624 Kaplan Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76155

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED, WELL KEPT ONE STORY. SOME OF THE ORIGINAL WARRANTY SILL IN PLACE. THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD ON A DEAD END STREET. Close to DFW Airport, American Airlines Museum and Training Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13624 Kaplan Court have any available units?
13624 Kaplan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13624 Kaplan Court have?
Some of 13624 Kaplan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13624 Kaplan Court currently offering any rent specials?
13624 Kaplan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13624 Kaplan Court pet-friendly?
No, 13624 Kaplan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13624 Kaplan Court offer parking?
No, 13624 Kaplan Court does not offer parking.
Does 13624 Kaplan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13624 Kaplan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13624 Kaplan Court have a pool?
No, 13624 Kaplan Court does not have a pool.
Does 13624 Kaplan Court have accessible units?
No, 13624 Kaplan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13624 Kaplan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13624 Kaplan Court has units with dishwashers.

