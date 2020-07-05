BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED, WELL KEPT ONE STORY. SOME OF THE ORIGINAL WARRANTY SILL IN PLACE. THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD ON A DEAD END STREET. Close to DFW Airport, American Airlines Museum and Training Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 13624 Kaplan Court have?
Some of 13624 Kaplan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
