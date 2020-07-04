All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:09 AM

13604 Cherokee Ranch Road

13604 Cherokee Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

13604 Cherokee Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in North Fort Worth. Northwest ISD. Roanoke shopping close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road have any available units?
13604 Cherokee Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Cherokee Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13604 Cherokee Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.

