Fort Worth, TX
1357 Barrel Run
Last updated July 26 2019 at 9:40 AM

1357 Barrel Run

Location

1357 Barrel Run, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
North Fort Worth Texas Homes For Rent "NWISD" - Four bedroom two bath home Home in the Sought after Sendera Ranch Neighborhood with
Community Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts & Much More. Split master bedroom with dual closets, garden tub and separate shower. ceiling fan in all bedroom and living room. Sprinkler system.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4951257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Barrel Run have any available units?
1357 Barrel Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 Barrel Run have?
Some of 1357 Barrel Run's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Barrel Run currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Barrel Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Barrel Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 Barrel Run is pet friendly.
Does 1357 Barrel Run offer parking?
No, 1357 Barrel Run does not offer parking.
Does 1357 Barrel Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Barrel Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Barrel Run have a pool?
Yes, 1357 Barrel Run has a pool.
Does 1357 Barrel Run have accessible units?
No, 1357 Barrel Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Barrel Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 Barrel Run does not have units with dishwashers.

