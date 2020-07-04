All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:35 AM

13540 Saddlewood Drive

13540 Saddlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13540 Saddlewood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13540 Saddlewood Drive have any available units?
13540 Saddlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13540 Saddlewood Drive have?
Some of 13540 Saddlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13540 Saddlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13540 Saddlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13540 Saddlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13540 Saddlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13540 Saddlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13540 Saddlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 13540 Saddlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13540 Saddlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13540 Saddlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 13540 Saddlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13540 Saddlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 13540 Saddlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13540 Saddlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13540 Saddlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

