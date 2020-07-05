Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1348 Castle Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1348 Castle Ridge Road
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1348 Castle Ridge Road
1348 Castle Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1348 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have any available units?
1348 Castle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have?
Some of 1348 Castle Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1348 Castle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Castle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Castle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Castle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Castle Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Castle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1348 Castle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1348 Castle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Castle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University