Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

1348 Castle Ridge Road

1348 Castle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1348 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have any available units?
1348 Castle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have?
Some of 1348 Castle Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Castle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Castle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Castle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Castle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Castle Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Castle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1348 Castle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1348 Castle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Castle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Castle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

