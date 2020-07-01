Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1344 Amazon Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:46 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1344 Amazon Drive
1344 Amazon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
1344 Amazon Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1344 Amazon Drive have any available units?
1344 Amazon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1344 Amazon Drive have?
Some of 1344 Amazon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1344 Amazon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Amazon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Amazon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1344 Amazon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1344 Amazon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Amazon Drive offers parking.
Does 1344 Amazon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Amazon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Amazon Drive have a pool?
No, 1344 Amazon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Amazon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1344 Amazon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Amazon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Amazon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
