All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13413 Lost Spurs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13413 Lost Spurs Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

13413 Lost Spurs Road

13413 Lost Spurs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13413 Lost Spurs Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/17/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13413 Lost Spurs Road have any available units?
13413 Lost Spurs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 13413 Lost Spurs Road currently offering any rent specials?
13413 Lost Spurs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13413 Lost Spurs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13413 Lost Spurs Road is pet friendly.
Does 13413 Lost Spurs Road offer parking?
Yes, 13413 Lost Spurs Road offers parking.
Does 13413 Lost Spurs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13413 Lost Spurs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13413 Lost Spurs Road have a pool?
Yes, 13413 Lost Spurs Road has a pool.
Does 13413 Lost Spurs Road have accessible units?
No, 13413 Lost Spurs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13413 Lost Spurs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13413 Lost Spurs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13413 Lost Spurs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13413 Lost Spurs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University