Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1341 E Allen Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1341 E Allen Ave
1341 East Allen Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1341 East Allen Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside
Amenities
dogs allowed
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family house - Property Id: 86078
single family house 3/2 for rent , located close to medical district in Fort Worth TX , Hwy 35;
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86078
Property Id 86078
(RLNE4610341)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1341 E Allen Ave have any available units?
1341 E Allen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1341 E Allen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1341 E Allen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 E Allen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 E Allen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1341 E Allen Ave offer parking?
No, 1341 E Allen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1341 E Allen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 E Allen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 E Allen Ave have a pool?
No, 1341 E Allen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1341 E Allen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1341 E Allen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 E Allen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 E Allen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 E Allen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 E Allen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
