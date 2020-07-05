All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:45 AM

1341 Castle Ridge Road

1341 Castle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom with 1 bath, open living and large kitchen dining area with separate utility.
Attached two car garage, open back yard. * Information here is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Castle Ridge Road have any available units?
1341 Castle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Castle Ridge Road have?
Some of 1341 Castle Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Castle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Castle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Castle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Castle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1341 Castle Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Castle Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1341 Castle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Castle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Castle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1341 Castle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Castle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1341 Castle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Castle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Castle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

