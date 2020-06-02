All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:00 PM

1333 Castlegar Lane

1333 Castlegar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Castlegar Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Castlegar Lane have any available units?
1333 Castlegar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Castlegar Lane have?
Some of 1333 Castlegar Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Castlegar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Castlegar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Castlegar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Castlegar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1333 Castlegar Lane offer parking?
No, 1333 Castlegar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Castlegar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Castlegar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Castlegar Lane have a pool?
No, 1333 Castlegar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Castlegar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1333 Castlegar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Castlegar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Castlegar Lane has units with dishwashers.

