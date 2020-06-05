Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1328 E Jessamine Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 E Jessamine Street
1328 East Jessamine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1328 East Jessamine Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Vickery Addition. Large fenced in backyard. Ready for move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 E Jessamine Street have any available units?
1328 E Jessamine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1328 E Jessamine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1328 E Jessamine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 E Jessamine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1328 E Jessamine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1328 E Jessamine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1328 E Jessamine Street offers parking.
Does 1328 E Jessamine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 E Jessamine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 E Jessamine Street have a pool?
No, 1328 E Jessamine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1328 E Jessamine Street have accessible units?
No, 1328 E Jessamine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 E Jessamine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 E Jessamine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 E Jessamine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 E Jessamine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
