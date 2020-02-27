Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:04 AM
1324 Smilax Avenue
1324 Smilax Avenue
Report This Listing
Location
1324 Smilax Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oakhurst
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy 2 bedroom home in the famous Oakhurst neighborhood. This tight-knit neighborhood is only minutes from downtown Fort Worth.
Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information herein.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 Smilax Avenue have any available units?
1324 Smilax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1324 Smilax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Smilax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Smilax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Smilax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1324 Smilax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Smilax Avenue offers parking.
Does 1324 Smilax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Smilax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Smilax Avenue have a pool?
No, 1324 Smilax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Smilax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1324 Smilax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Smilax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Smilax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Smilax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Smilax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
