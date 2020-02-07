All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1324 Meadow Rose Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1324 Meadow Rose Trl
Last updated November 4 2019 at 7:43 PM

1324 Meadow Rose Trl

1324 Meadow Rose Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1324 Meadow Rose Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Burleson is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard flooring surfaces in common areas and carpet in the bedroom. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=RCOXjUKH54&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Meadow Rose Trl have any available units?
1324 Meadow Rose Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1324 Meadow Rose Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Meadow Rose Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Meadow Rose Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Meadow Rose Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Meadow Rose Trl offer parking?
No, 1324 Meadow Rose Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Meadow Rose Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Meadow Rose Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Meadow Rose Trl have a pool?
No, 1324 Meadow Rose Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Meadow Rose Trl have accessible units?
No, 1324 Meadow Rose Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Meadow Rose Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Meadow Rose Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Meadow Rose Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Meadow Rose Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University