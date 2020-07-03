All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 20 2019

13225 Evergreen Drive

13225 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13225 Evergreen Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Wonderful one-story house with convenient access to Hwy 170. Great Vista Green neighborhood. No carpet, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Great for family! There is an extra room used as a study room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13225 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
13225 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 13225 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13225 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13225 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13225 Evergreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13225 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
No, 13225 Evergreen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13225 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13225 Evergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13225 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 13225 Evergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13225 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13225 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13225 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13225 Evergreen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13225 Evergreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13225 Evergreen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

