13220 Berrywood Trail
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 20
13220 Berrywood Trail
13220 Berrywood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
13220 Berrywood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply
and pay application fee, $35 per
application, online. Security
deposit due at time of lease
signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13220 Berrywood Trail have any available units?
13220 Berrywood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13220 Berrywood Trail have?
Some of 13220 Berrywood Trail's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13220 Berrywood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13220 Berrywood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13220 Berrywood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13220 Berrywood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 13220 Berrywood Trail offer parking?
No, 13220 Berrywood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 13220 Berrywood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13220 Berrywood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13220 Berrywood Trail have a pool?
No, 13220 Berrywood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13220 Berrywood Trail have accessible units?
No, 13220 Berrywood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13220 Berrywood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13220 Berrywood Trail has units with dishwashers.
