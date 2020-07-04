Rent Calculator
13213 Fencerow Road
Last updated February 1 2020 at 10:52 AM
13213 Fencerow Road
13213 Fencerow Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
13213 Fencerow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13213 Fencerow Road have any available units?
13213 Fencerow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 13213 Fencerow Road currently offering any rent specials?
13213 Fencerow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13213 Fencerow Road pet-friendly?
No, 13213 Fencerow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 13213 Fencerow Road offer parking?
No, 13213 Fencerow Road does not offer parking.
Does 13213 Fencerow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13213 Fencerow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13213 Fencerow Road have a pool?
No, 13213 Fencerow Road does not have a pool.
Does 13213 Fencerow Road have accessible units?
No, 13213 Fencerow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13213 Fencerow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13213 Fencerow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13213 Fencerow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13213 Fencerow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
