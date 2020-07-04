13212 Fiddlers Tr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living & 2 dining areas, split bedrooms, huge laundry/pantry area off kitchen, woodburning fireplace, separate tub & shower in master with large walk in closet. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1495.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.