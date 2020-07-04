Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1321 W Hammond Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:51 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1321 W Hammond Street
1321 West Hammond Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1321 West Hammond Street, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Hubbard Heights
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Turn key property with many, many updates: new roof, new windows, brand new doors, water heater, new custom cabinets, flooring, new light and plumbing fixtures, new flooring, brand new electrical.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 W Hammond Street have any available units?
1321 W Hammond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1321 W Hammond Street have?
Some of 1321 W Hammond Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1321 W Hammond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1321 W Hammond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 W Hammond Street pet-friendly?
No, 1321 W Hammond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1321 W Hammond Street offer parking?
Yes, 1321 W Hammond Street offers parking.
Does 1321 W Hammond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 W Hammond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 W Hammond Street have a pool?
No, 1321 W Hammond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1321 W Hammond Street have accessible units?
No, 1321 W Hammond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 W Hammond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 W Hammond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
