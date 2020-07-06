Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1321 Quail Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1321 Quail Trail
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:53 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1321 Quail Trail
1321 Quail Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1321 Quail Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Recently redone 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom half duplex property. Features include newer windows, flooring, paint throughout, kitchen appliances, countertops and fixtures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 Quail Trail have any available units?
1321 Quail Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1321 Quail Trail have?
Some of 1321 Quail Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1321 Quail Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Quail Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Quail Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Quail Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1321 Quail Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Quail Trail offers parking.
Does 1321 Quail Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Quail Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Quail Trail have a pool?
No, 1321 Quail Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Quail Trail have accessible units?
No, 1321 Quail Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Quail Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Quail Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University