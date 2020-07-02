All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:38 AM

13201 Settlers Trail

13201 Settlers Trl · No Longer Available
Location

13201 Settlers Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Location! Location! location! Immaculate home in Keller ISD !!! Easy access to Alliance Town center w shopping & restaurants. Neighborhood features 3 parks, catch & release pond, Olympic size pool, covered toddler pool, basketball court, playgrounds. HOA plans monthly activities. Beautiful landscaped home offers open floor plan.10 ft ceilings in main living areas. Gorgeous NEW Laminate wood floors.High-efficiency irrigation system, tons of kitchen counter space & cabinets, custom master closet, ceiling fans in all rooms, solar screens all windows, front & back storm doors, landscape. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13201 Settlers Trail have any available units?
13201 Settlers Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13201 Settlers Trail have?
Some of 13201 Settlers Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13201 Settlers Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13201 Settlers Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13201 Settlers Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13201 Settlers Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13201 Settlers Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13201 Settlers Trail offers parking.
Does 13201 Settlers Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13201 Settlers Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13201 Settlers Trail have a pool?
Yes, 13201 Settlers Trail has a pool.
Does 13201 Settlers Trail have accessible units?
No, 13201 Settlers Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13201 Settlers Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13201 Settlers Trail has units with dishwashers.

