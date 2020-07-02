13201 Settlers Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Location! Location! location! Immaculate home in Keller ISD !!! Easy access to Alliance Town center w shopping & restaurants. Neighborhood features 3 parks, catch & release pond, Olympic size pool, covered toddler pool, basketball court, playgrounds. HOA plans monthly activities. Beautiful landscaped home offers open floor plan.10 ft ceilings in main living areas. Gorgeous NEW Laminate wood floors.High-efficiency irrigation system, tons of kitchen counter space & cabinets, custom master closet, ceiling fans in all rooms, solar screens all windows, front & back storm doors, landscape. A must see.