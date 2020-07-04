All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:52 PM

1320 Meadow Rose Trail

1320 Meadow Rose Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Meadow Rose Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Fort Worth subdivision, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the coveted Burleson ISD, easy access to major highways and includes yard maintenance. New paint and flooring, A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Meadow Rose Trail have any available units?
1320 Meadow Rose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Meadow Rose Trail have?
Some of 1320 Meadow Rose Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Meadow Rose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Meadow Rose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Meadow Rose Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Meadow Rose Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1320 Meadow Rose Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Meadow Rose Trail offers parking.
Does 1320 Meadow Rose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Meadow Rose Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Meadow Rose Trail have a pool?
No, 1320 Meadow Rose Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Meadow Rose Trail have accessible units?
No, 1320 Meadow Rose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Meadow Rose Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Meadow Rose Trail has units with dishwashers.

