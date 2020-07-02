All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:06 AM

1320 East Richmond Avenue

1320 East Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 East Richmond Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy starï¿½ dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 East Richmond Avenue have any available units?
1320 East Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 East Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 1320 East Richmond Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 East Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1320 East Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 East Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 East Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1320 East Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 1320 East Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1320 East Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 East Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 East Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 1320 East Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1320 East Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1320 East Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 East Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 East Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

