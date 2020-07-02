1320 East Richmond Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel key fob access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy starï¿½ dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.