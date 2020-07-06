Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1319 Quail Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1319 Quail Trail
1319 Quail Trl
·
No Longer Available
Location
1319 Quail Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED AND READY NOW. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom half duplex property. Features include new windows, flooring, paint throughout, kitchen cabinets, kitchen appliances, countertops and fixtures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1319 Quail Trail have any available units?
1319 Quail Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1319 Quail Trail have?
Some of 1319 Quail Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1319 Quail Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Quail Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Quail Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Quail Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1319 Quail Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Quail Trail offers parking.
Does 1319 Quail Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Quail Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Quail Trail have a pool?
No, 1319 Quail Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Quail Trail have accessible units?
No, 1319 Quail Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Quail Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Quail Trail has units with dishwashers.
