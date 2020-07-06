NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL FIRST WEEK OF JANUARY 2019. Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom half duplex property. Features include new windows, flooring, paint throughout, kitchen appliances, countertops and fixtures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Quail Trail have any available units?
1317 Quail Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Quail Trail have?
Some of 1317 Quail Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Quail Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Quail Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.