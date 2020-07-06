All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1317 Quail Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1317 Quail Trail

1317 Quail Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Quail Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL FIRST WEEK OF JANUARY 2019. Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom half duplex property. Features include new windows, flooring, paint throughout, kitchen appliances, countertops and fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Quail Trail have any available units?
1317 Quail Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Quail Trail have?
Some of 1317 Quail Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Quail Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Quail Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Quail Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Quail Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1317 Quail Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Quail Trail offers parking.
Does 1317 Quail Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Quail Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Quail Trail have a pool?
No, 1317 Quail Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Quail Trail have accessible units?
No, 1317 Quail Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Quail Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Quail Trail has units with dishwashers.

