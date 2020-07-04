All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13129 Padre Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13129 Padre Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:53 PM

13129 Padre Avenue

13129 Padre Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13129 Padre Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This fabulous home is located in the subdivision of Harvest Ridge. Keller ISD. You will love the beautiful wood floors and tile in the kitchen. There is a private study with French doors. The living, kitchen, master bedroom and dining area all have high ceilings to give you an feeling of openness. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and sitting area! Master bedroom has dual vanities, garden tub and stand up shower. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13129 Padre Avenue have any available units?
13129 Padre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13129 Padre Avenue have?
Some of 13129 Padre Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13129 Padre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13129 Padre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13129 Padre Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13129 Padre Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13129 Padre Avenue offer parking?
No, 13129 Padre Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13129 Padre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13129 Padre Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13129 Padre Avenue have a pool?
No, 13129 Padre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13129 Padre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13129 Padre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13129 Padre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13129 Padre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University