13129 Padre Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This fabulous home is located in the subdivision of Harvest Ridge. Keller ISD. You will love the beautiful wood floors and tile in the kitchen. There is a private study with French doors. The living, kitchen, master bedroom and dining area all have high ceilings to give you an feeling of openness. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and sitting area! Master bedroom has dual vanities, garden tub and stand up shower. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.