All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13128 Settlers Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Fort Worth, TX
13128 Settlers Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
13128 Settlers Trail
13128 Settlers Tr
·
No Longer Available
Location
13128 Settlers Tr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13128 Settlers Trail have any available units?
13128 Settlers Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 13128 Settlers Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13128 Settlers Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13128 Settlers Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13128 Settlers Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 13128 Settlers Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13128 Settlers Trail offers parking.
Does 13128 Settlers Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13128 Settlers Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13128 Settlers Trail have a pool?
No, 13128 Settlers Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13128 Settlers Trail have accessible units?
No, 13128 Settlers Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13128 Settlers Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 13128 Settlers Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13128 Settlers Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 13128 Settlers Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
