Fort Worth, TX
1312 Selene St
1312 Selene St

1312 Selene Street
Location

1312 Selene Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is move-in ready and features laminate flooring throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms and a large backyard perfect for entertaining and relaxing.
Monthly rent $1100, security deposit $1100. Application fee $35 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Selene St have any available units?
1312 Selene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1312 Selene St currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Selene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Selene St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Selene St is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Selene St offer parking?
No, 1312 Selene St does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Selene St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Selene St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Selene St have a pool?
No, 1312 Selene St does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Selene St have accessible units?
No, 1312 Selene St does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Selene St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Selene St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Selene St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Selene St does not have units with air conditioning.

