Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1312 Lyric Drive

1312 Lyric Drive
Location

1312 Lyric Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Lyric Drive have any available units?
1312 Lyric Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Lyric Drive have?
Some of 1312 Lyric Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Lyric Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Lyric Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Lyric Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Lyric Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1312 Lyric Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Lyric Drive offers parking.
Does 1312 Lyric Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Lyric Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Lyric Drive have a pool?
No, 1312 Lyric Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Lyric Drive have accessible units?
No, 1312 Lyric Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Lyric Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Lyric Drive has units with dishwashers.

