13101 Fieldstone Road
Last updated July 27 2019 at 1:55 PM

13101 Fieldstone Road

13101 Fieldstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

13101 Fieldstone Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Harvest Ridge on large corner lot. Covered back patio, split bedrooms, walk in closets, ceiling fans, eat in kitchen, oversized laundry room & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 Fieldstone Road have any available units?
13101 Fieldstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13101 Fieldstone Road have?
Some of 13101 Fieldstone Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 Fieldstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
13101 Fieldstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 Fieldstone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13101 Fieldstone Road is pet friendly.
Does 13101 Fieldstone Road offer parking?
No, 13101 Fieldstone Road does not offer parking.
Does 13101 Fieldstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13101 Fieldstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 Fieldstone Road have a pool?
No, 13101 Fieldstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 13101 Fieldstone Road have accessible units?
No, 13101 Fieldstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 Fieldstone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13101 Fieldstone Road does not have units with dishwashers.

