13101 Fieldstone Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Harvest Ridge on large corner lot. Covered back patio, split bedrooms, walk in closets, ceiling fans, eat in kitchen, oversized laundry room & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

