All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1309 Hazelnut Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1309 Hazelnut Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:26 PM

1309 Hazelnut Drive

1309 Hazelnut Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1309 Hazelnut Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**NOW AVAILABLE**
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in newer subdivision. This single story Fort Worth house is ready for immediate move in. The kitchen features updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, travertine back splash, and a walk in pantry. There is plenty of room for a table and chairs in the kitchen, as well as a breakfast bar for lots of eat in options. The kitchen flows nicely into the large, open living room. There is an inside, separate laundry room.

The yard is large and fully fenced, and has a sprinkler system. Two car garage. House is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with little traffic.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Hazelnut Drive have any available units?
1309 Hazelnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Hazelnut Drive have?
Some of 1309 Hazelnut Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Hazelnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Hazelnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Hazelnut Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Hazelnut Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Hazelnut Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Hazelnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 Hazelnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Hazelnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Hazelnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Hazelnut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University