1309 Hazelnut Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in newer subdivision. This single story Fort Worth house is ready for immediate move in. The kitchen features updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, travertine back splash, and a walk in pantry. There is plenty of room for a table and chairs in the kitchen, as well as a breakfast bar for lots of eat in options. The kitchen flows nicely into the large, open living room. There is an inside, separate laundry room.



The yard is large and fully fenced, and has a sprinkler system. Two car garage. House is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with little traffic.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



