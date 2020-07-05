All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1309 Barrel Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1309 Barrel Run
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:47 AM

1309 Barrel Run

1309 Barrel Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1309 Barrel Run, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Barrel Run have any available units?
1309 Barrel Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1309 Barrel Run currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Barrel Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Barrel Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Barrel Run is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Barrel Run offer parking?
No, 1309 Barrel Run does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Barrel Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Barrel Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Barrel Run have a pool?
No, 1309 Barrel Run does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Barrel Run have accessible units?
No, 1309 Barrel Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Barrel Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Barrel Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Barrel Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Barrel Run does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University