1308 Andante Dr
Last updated March 19 2019

1308 Andante Dr

1308 Andante Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Andante Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1308-andante-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1308-andante-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Andante Dr have any available units?
1308 Andante Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1308 Andante Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Andante Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Andante Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Andante Dr is not pet friendly.
Does 1308 Andante Dr offer parking?
No, 1308 Andante Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Andante Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Andante Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Andante Dr have a pool?
No, 1308 Andante Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Andante Dr have accessible units?
No, 1308 Andante Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Andante Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Andante Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Andante Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Andante Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

