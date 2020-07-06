All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1305 Pinehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1305 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:11 AM

1305 Pinehurst Drive

1305 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1305 Pinehurst Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this charming and spacious home in established Fort Worth neighborhood. Nice formal dining and living area just off of main entry and kitchen with breakfast nook. Beautiful second living area with gas fireplace and exposed beams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
1305 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1305 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Pinehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1305 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 1305 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Pinehurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Pinehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University