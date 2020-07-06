1305 Belle Pl, Fort Worth, TX 76107 North Hi Mount
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Nice townhome in the sought after Bunting Addition. Huge master bed and bath upstairs and one downstairs as well. Wet bar in the large living area. Lovely kitchen that opens up to the living area with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice patio for sitting outside and gated small yard. Great quiet neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 Belle Place have any available units?
1305 Belle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Belle Place have?
Some of 1305 Belle Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Belle Place currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Belle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.