1305 Belle Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice townhome in the sought after Bunting Addition. Huge master bed and bath upstairs and one downstairs as well. Wet bar in the large living area. Lovely kitchen that opens up to the living area with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice patio for sitting outside and gated small yard. Great quiet neighborhood!