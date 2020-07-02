Rent Calculator
1303 E Myrtle Street
1303 East Myrtle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1303 East Myrtle Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute duplex that has been updated. 2 bed 1 bath in a great convenient location. Lots of new builds around the neighborhood. Not available until first week of May.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 E Myrtle Street have any available units?
1303 E Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1303 E Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1303 E Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 E Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1303 E Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1303 E Myrtle Street offer parking?
Yes, 1303 E Myrtle Street offers parking.
Does 1303 E Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 E Myrtle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 E Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 1303 E Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1303 E Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 1303 E Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 E Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 E Myrtle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 E Myrtle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 E Myrtle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
