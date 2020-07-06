12961 Honey Locust Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76040 Stonewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Great 2 story home! 4 nice sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a study, and a huge gameroom. Walk-in pantry, a lot of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Hardwood floors. And a great location close to shopping, retail and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12961 Honey Locust Circle have any available units?
12961 Honey Locust Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12961 Honey Locust Circle have?
Some of 12961 Honey Locust Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12961 Honey Locust Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12961 Honey Locust Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.