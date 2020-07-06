All apartments in Fort Worth
12961 Honey Locust Circle

Location

12961 Honey Locust Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stonewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great 2 story home! 4 nice sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a study, and a huge gameroom. Walk-in pantry, a lot of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Hardwood floors. And a great location close to shopping, retail and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

