12924 Honey Locust Circle
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

12924 Honey Locust Circle

12924 Honey Locust Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12924 Honey Locust Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stonewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom and a study. Open floor plan with 2 living areas. Nice quiet neighborhood.
Tenant and tenants agent to verify room dimensions and other information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12924 Honey Locust Circle have any available units?
12924 Honey Locust Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12924 Honey Locust Circle have?
Some of 12924 Honey Locust Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12924 Honey Locust Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12924 Honey Locust Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12924 Honey Locust Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12924 Honey Locust Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12924 Honey Locust Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12924 Honey Locust Circle offers parking.
Does 12924 Honey Locust Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12924 Honey Locust Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12924 Honey Locust Circle have a pool?
No, 12924 Honey Locust Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12924 Honey Locust Circle have accessible units?
No, 12924 Honey Locust Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12924 Honey Locust Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12924 Honey Locust Circle has units with dishwashers.

