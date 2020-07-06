12921 Chittamwood Trail

Amenities

Open concept 3/2/2 with formal living or dining area, split bedrooms, privacy fenced back yard, and neutral colors throughout. Separate tub & shower in master, walk in closets, gas range, seating for company on outside deck & more. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market with approved app for 3 weeks before lease is required to start.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.