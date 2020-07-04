Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
12841 Peach Tree Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
12841 Peach Tree Way
12841 Peach Tree Way
No Longer Available
Location
12841 Peach Tree Way, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Creek Addition
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showing Starts 01-05-2020. Beautiful newly upgraded house with 3 bedrooms. granite counter tops, wood floors, new carpet and almost new appliances. ***A must see*** Verify all the information here in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12841 Peach Tree Way have any available units?
12841 Peach Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12841 Peach Tree Way have?
Some of 12841 Peach Tree Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12841 Peach Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
12841 Peach Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12841 Peach Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 12841 Peach Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12841 Peach Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 12841 Peach Tree Way offers parking.
Does 12841 Peach Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12841 Peach Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12841 Peach Tree Way have a pool?
No, 12841 Peach Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 12841 Peach Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 12841 Peach Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12841 Peach Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12841 Peach Tree Way has units with dishwashers.
