Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12820 Danville Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:18 AM

12820 Danville Drive

12820 Danville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12820 Danville Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12820 Danville Drive have any available units?
12820 Danville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12820 Danville Drive have?
Some of 12820 Danville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12820 Danville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12820 Danville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12820 Danville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12820 Danville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12820 Danville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12820 Danville Drive offers parking.
Does 12820 Danville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12820 Danville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12820 Danville Drive have a pool?
No, 12820 Danville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12820 Danville Drive have accessible units?
No, 12820 Danville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12820 Danville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12820 Danville Drive has units with dishwashers.

