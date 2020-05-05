Rent Calculator
12817 Pricklybranch Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:01 AM
12817 Pricklybranch Drive
12817 Pricklybranch Drive
Location
12817 Pricklybranch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12817 Pricklybranch Drive have any available units?
12817 Pricklybranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 12817 Pricklybranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12817 Pricklybranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12817 Pricklybranch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12817 Pricklybranch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12817 Pricklybranch Drive offer parking?
No, 12817 Pricklybranch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12817 Pricklybranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12817 Pricklybranch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12817 Pricklybranch Drive have a pool?
No, 12817 Pricklybranch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12817 Pricklybranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 12817 Pricklybranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12817 Pricklybranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12817 Pricklybranch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12817 Pricklybranch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12817 Pricklybranch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
