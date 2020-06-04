Rent Calculator
12760 Cedar Hollow Drive
12760 Cedar Hollow Drive
Location
12760 Cedar Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated and move-in ready 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive have any available units?
12760 Cedar Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive have?
Some of 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12760 Cedar Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12760 Cedar Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
