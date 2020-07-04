Rent Calculator
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:05 PM
12757 Pricklybranch Drive
12757 Pricklybranch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12757 Pricklybranch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Split bedrooms, granite countertops, and many other upgrades. This home is in perfect condition. Won't last long.
Vacant and ready for new tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12757 Pricklybranch Drive have any available units?
12757 Pricklybranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12757 Pricklybranch Drive have?
Some of 12757 Pricklybranch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12757 Pricklybranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12757 Pricklybranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12757 Pricklybranch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12757 Pricklybranch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12757 Pricklybranch Drive offer parking?
No, 12757 Pricklybranch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12757 Pricklybranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12757 Pricklybranch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12757 Pricklybranch Drive have a pool?
No, 12757 Pricklybranch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12757 Pricklybranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 12757 Pricklybranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12757 Pricklybranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12757 Pricklybranch Drive has units with dishwashers.
