Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:51 PM
12721 Foxpaw Trail
12721 Foxpaw Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
12721 Foxpaw Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3-2-2 LOCATED IN NEWER QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD,WOODBURNING FIREPLACE.OPEN CONCEPT. CEILING FANS. NICE FLOORS VERY NICE HOUSE.
Section 8 are Welcome to apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12721 Foxpaw Trail have any available units?
12721 Foxpaw Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12721 Foxpaw Trail have?
Some of 12721 Foxpaw Trail's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 12721 Foxpaw Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12721 Foxpaw Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12721 Foxpaw Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12721 Foxpaw Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12721 Foxpaw Trail offer parking?
No, 12721 Foxpaw Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12721 Foxpaw Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12721 Foxpaw Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12721 Foxpaw Trail have a pool?
No, 12721 Foxpaw Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12721 Foxpaw Trail have accessible units?
No, 12721 Foxpaw Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12721 Foxpaw Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12721 Foxpaw Trail has units with dishwashers.
