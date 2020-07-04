All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

12717 Lizzie Place

12717 Lizzie Place · No Longer Available
Location

12717 Lizzie Place, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12717 Lizzie Place have any available units?
12717 Lizzie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12717 Lizzie Place have?
Some of 12717 Lizzie Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12717 Lizzie Place currently offering any rent specials?
12717 Lizzie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12717 Lizzie Place pet-friendly?
No, 12717 Lizzie Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12717 Lizzie Place offer parking?
Yes, 12717 Lizzie Place offers parking.
Does 12717 Lizzie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12717 Lizzie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12717 Lizzie Place have a pool?
No, 12717 Lizzie Place does not have a pool.
Does 12717 Lizzie Place have accessible units?
No, 12717 Lizzie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12717 Lizzie Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12717 Lizzie Place has units with dishwashers.

