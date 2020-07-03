All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:29 AM

12704 Connemara Lane

12704 Connemara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12704 Connemara Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12704 Connemara Lane have any available units?
12704 Connemara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12704 Connemara Lane have?
Some of 12704 Connemara Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12704 Connemara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12704 Connemara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12704 Connemara Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12704 Connemara Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12704 Connemara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12704 Connemara Lane offers parking.
Does 12704 Connemara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12704 Connemara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12704 Connemara Lane have a pool?
No, 12704 Connemara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12704 Connemara Lane have accessible units?
No, 12704 Connemara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12704 Connemara Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12704 Connemara Lane has units with dishwashers.

