12677 Lost Prairie Dr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:58 PM

12677 Lost Prairie Dr

12677 Lost Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12677 Lost Prairie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BupawowBDF&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12677 Lost Prairie Dr have any available units?
12677 Lost Prairie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 12677 Lost Prairie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12677 Lost Prairie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12677 Lost Prairie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12677 Lost Prairie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12677 Lost Prairie Dr offer parking?
No, 12677 Lost Prairie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12677 Lost Prairie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12677 Lost Prairie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12677 Lost Prairie Dr have a pool?
No, 12677 Lost Prairie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12677 Lost Prairie Dr have accessible units?
No, 12677 Lost Prairie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12677 Lost Prairie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12677 Lost Prairie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12677 Lost Prairie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12677 Lost Prairie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

