Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

Great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with Sun room. Some of the upgrades in this home include wood flooring, granite counter tops, SS appliances, Alarm system, sprinkler system, Wood burning fireplace, Master bathroom has jetted tub and separate shower. The Sun room was professionally enclosed and is not included in the sq. footage of the home. Owner states that the home is High energy efficient.